In Norwegian electronic group Röyksopp’s 20+ year career they’ve amassed plenty of rare and unfinished tracks—alongside the those that were released. The duo (aka Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) made dozens of the aforementioned available on streaming platforms under a playlist titled Lost Tapes. “I Just Don’t Understand You,” expands as it plays—growing into an intergalactic arrangement of electronic notes, synths, strings and, eventually, vocals.