RZA: Guided Explorations

Rapper/producer RZA’s Guided Explorations consists of five episodes of meditations for creatives (along with an introduction). While the release of a guided meditation album may surprise some, the Wu-Tang founding member is dedicated to his Shaolin practice and meditation, and has explored spirituality through religion and philosophy (be it Taoism, Christianity, Confucianism or Buddhism). These meditations trace his own stories—from feeling isolated in Staten Island to founding Wu-Tang Clan and finding success—as an entry-point to breathing exercises and guided physical and mental journeys. The goal for each episode is to help listeners abandon distraction and self-doubt, make plans, and ultimately feel inspired to create.