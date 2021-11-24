Saint Jude: Alright, All Tied

With a background playing warehouse parties around London, Saint Jude (aka Jude Woodhead) creates an intoxicating, haunting track with “Alright, All Tied.” The mellow tune—with an undercurrent of gliding guitars and soft percussion—is carried by the artist’s unhurried lament. He wrote the song while struggling with writer’s block, and the lyrics (“I can see / all I mean / all I fear / all too clear, it’s all been tied”) are deliberately abstract. “I was struggling with writing about specifics—I couldn’t seem to engage with subject matter in the right kind of way, so with this track I tried to write something non-specific, that people could project their own narrative onto, but still engages with the feelings of uncertainty and frustration that I was feeling at the time,” he says.