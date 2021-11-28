Kay Greyson: Over and Over

Newcastle, UK-based Kay Greyson has been writing rhymes since she was six years old and performing since she was a teenager. After several soulful releases, she shares “Over and Over,” a triumphant track replete with a pitched-up vocal sample, effervescent synths, thudding percussion and surging horns. While Greyson hasn’t announced an LP yet, the artist has promised this single is “just the beginning.”

Tolliver: Nervous

Chicago-bred and LA-based artist Tolliver’s recently released EP, Daddyland, is an ode to his late father and journeys through their complicated relationship to arrive at self-love. “Nervous,” the third track on the EP, finds itself on the latter end of this arc with its confident lyrics and buoyant rhythm. Soaked in funk and fun, this bop crafts an anthem for misfits and outcasts, punctuated by syncopated popping sounds. It’s delivered with an equally vibrant, kaleidoscopic video, directed by Ali Robert.

Saint Jude: Alright, All Tied

With a background playing warehouse parties around London, Saint Jude (aka Jude Woodhead) creates an intoxicating, haunting track with “Alright, All Tied.” The mellow tune—with an undercurrent of gliding guitars and soft percussion—is carried by the artist’s unhurried lament. He wrote the song while struggling with writer’s block, and the lyrics (“I can see / all I mean / all I fear / all too clear, it’s all been tied”) are deliberately abstract. “I was struggling with writing about specifics—I couldn’t seem to engage with subject matter in the right kind of way, so with this track I tried to write something non-specific, that people could project their own narrative onto, but still engages with the feelings of uncertainty and frustration that I was feeling at the time,” he says.

eee gee: Bad Person

“Bad Person” by Danish artist eee gee (aka Emma Granvkist) is an indie-pop song that, through multiple perspectives, tells a story of what it means to have done wrong. The song is “an anthem for all the ones that have experienced getting manipulated, gaslighted or stepped on,” the singer says. These heavier themes, however, do not weigh down the track. Between the artist’s floaty, alto vocals and folk-tinged percussion, the single remains buoyant, captured nimbly by an accompanying video, starring Zaina Miucci and Mia Dillon and directed by Sam Guest and Julia Baylis.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel. Hero image courtesy of Tolliver