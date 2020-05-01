SG Lewis: Chemicals

Carried by a buoyant bass line, “Chemicals” by SG Lewis (aka singer/songwriter Samuel Lewis) provides a dreamy, poolside disco soundtrack for a Friday morning. From the upcoming album (also called Chemicals), the song was written by Lewis, along with Steph Jones, Julian Bunetta, and Chad Hugo (The Neptunes and N*E*R*D) on the synth. “‘Chemicals’ is about being convinced to try something new by someone you are infatuated with, and the emotions that follow. It’s about feeling helpless knowing the control that person has over you, but knowing that deep down you love that fact. The song is written about one specific night out I experienced in London a while back,” Lewis says of the glitzy, soaring tune.