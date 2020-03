Reworking “Seventeen” (from 2019’s Remind Me Tomorrow), singer/songwriter Sharon Van Etten enlisted Norah Jones for a sublime, bluesy iteration of her brilliantly moving song. Slowed down and pared back, this new version carries immense emotional weight like the original, but even more intimate. Van Etten and Jones performed the song together on various late-night shows last year, but this is the first time it’s appeared as an official recording.