Fiona Apple: Love More (Sharon Van Etten cover)

Releasing 16 April, epic Ten is an anniversary double-LP including Sharon Van Etten’s 2010 album, epic, and a complementary album featuring seven covers by the likes of Lucinda Williams, Shamir, Courtney Barnett with Vagabon, Big Red Machine and others. Revealed today, the final track, “Love More” finds Fiona Apple imparting a warmth and humanity into an already beloved Van Etten anthem. epic Ten: the accompanying documentary and concert will stream on 17 April and all profits will benefit the music venue Zebulon LA.