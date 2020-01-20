Short Film “Kamali” is About More Than Skateboarding

Directed by Sasha Rainbow, the 24-minute film Kamali documents societal changes in India through the story of a seven-year-old girl who lives in Mahabalipuram. The tender, thoughtful and aesthetically beautiful film (originally intended to be feature-length) shows how Kamali, a wildly talented skater, helps to redefine “gender roles amidst the backdrop of a rapidly changing India.” The narrative also follows Kamali’s mother Suganthi in the wake of her brave decision to leave an abusive husband. Addressing India’s caste system, identity, gender, courage and “the first separation between mother and child,” Kamali continues to make the festival rounds and receive awards. Read more about the Bafta-nominated short at It’s Nice That or watch it online now.

