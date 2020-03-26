Simon Freund’s “Mit Oder Ohne” Memory Game

Simon Freund’s newest photo series, Mit Oder Ohne (which translates to “With or Without”), features 32 Polaroid photos taken with flash and those same 32 scenes captured once again without flash. Rather than present the two side-by-side, Freund turned his collection into a memory game. The game—accessible online or in print on original Ravensburger memory cards—comes in 16, 36 or 64 squares and showcases the difference flash can make when shooting the same still twice. It’s also an entertaining way to occupy a few spare minutes, exercise one’s memory, and support an independent photographer. Play the game at Freund’s site.

