Read Tech Polaroid I-2, A High-end Instant Camera With fully manual controls and their sharpest lens ever, this new camera is an analog delight Josh Rubin Courtesy of Polaroid Promising to marry the essence of analog photography with today’s leading imaging technology, the new Polaroid I-2 is an ambitious new instant camera. An impeccable lens touted as the sharpest in Polaroid’s history is paired with LiDar sensors to deliver the best focus quality. A suite of exposure options—aperture priority, shutter priority, fully manual and more enable more creative control than we’ve seen in recent instant cameras. The camera design is distinctly Polaroid, yet clearly future-forward. We’ve spent some time testing it and have been impressed with the creative potential this new camera offers.

Over four years of meticulous designing by Polaroid’s expanded engineering team, the I-2 has been birthed as a feat of photographic technology. Built with a three-lens autofocus system, the camera introduces an advanced aperture that crafts an enchanting depth of field in photos. The revolutionary partnership with Japanese optical engineers has added further brilliance to the lens, making the I-2 an epitome of world-class analog products.

by Josh Rubin

A standout feature, the camera’s LiDAR sensor ensures that focusing is no longer a game of guesswork. With precision in detecting the distance to the subject, and auto-adjusting the lens, the I-2 confidently promises sharp images in various light conditions.

by Josh Rubin

For the first time, a Polaroid camera has empowered photographers with manual controls, six distinctive shooting modes and a rich composition experience through its broad, radiant viewfinder. Diversifying its film compatibility, the I-2 pairs with i-Type, 600, and SX-70 film, while also allowing photographers to explore effects through its built-in 49mm filter thread mount.

Courtesy of Polaroid

Mirroring iconic Polaroid designs from the past, the I-2, however, is a blend of form and functionality, primarily built around the lens and manual controls. The camera’s exterior is modern yet undeniably Polaroid. And the user experience is intuitive, ensuring the technical superiority of the I-2 is not just accessible but also engaging.

Courtesy of Polaroid

The Polaroid I-2 retails for $600 and is available for purchase today directly from Polaroid.