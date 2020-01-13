Testing for 3D Vision in Cuttlefish

Though octopuses and squids are not capable of seeing in 3D, cuttlefish do boast depth-perception, recent research studies at the University of Minnesota confirmed. When donning 3D glasses, the cuttlefish could not only detect a shrimp (which comprised of projected images in two different colors and at two different distances), but also actively position itself for an attack. After identifying the shrimp, the fish backed up, aimed, and fired its tentacles at the silhouette. Later, thanks to a bit of trickery, the shrimp appeared farther away. The cuttlefish creeped toward it and lunged, suggesting it could tell that the silhouette seemed farther away, despite not being able to discern the digital from the physical world. Read more at The New York Times.

