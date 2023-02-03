The Album Leaf and Bat For Lashes: Near

Album Leaf (LA-based artist Jimmy LaValle’s ambient-leaning project) teams up with Bat For Lashes (aka singer-songwriter, musician and producer Natasha Khan) on the enchanting “Near.” The luminescent, layered track will appear on Future Falling (out 5 May), LaValle’s first album in seven years, which will also feature Kimbra. He says in a statement that the process of making “Near” with Khan was organic: “I had sent Natasha a song I was working on to see if she’d be up for collaborating. We spent an afternoon in my studio while she sang a handful of ideas over the piece. I took those ideas and created something new inspired by her vocal. I really wanted to create something to support the dreamlike narrative she was painting. It was all very natural.”