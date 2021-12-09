The European Union Will Establish New Energy Standards

New draft regulations by the European Union aim to set a minimum energy performance standard for existing buildings by 2027, and require all new and forthcoming structures to be zero-emission by 2030. This action plan hopes to establish “a roadmap with domestically established targets and measurable progress indicators [for different building types], with a view to the 2050 climate neutrality goal.” Read more about the proposed initiatives, which would contribute to an international reduction of greenhouse gases, at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of the European Union