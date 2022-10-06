The First Native American Woman in Space, Nicole Mann

On 5 October, Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman in space. As a Marine Corps pilot, astronaut and member of the Wailacki tribe of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, Mann was aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as a part of the Crew-5 mission, a six-month endeavor at the International Space Station to conduct 200+ experiments and spacewalks. Mann, who commanded the spacecraft, represents a major milestone for Native communities and US history. She says, “These young women, maybe Natives, maybe people from different backgrounds, that realize that they have these opportunities and potentially these barriers that used to be there are starting to be broken down. And so hopefully that will inspire that younger generation.” Read more about the historic moment at NPR.

Image courtesy of Nicole Mann