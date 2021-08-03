The Inaugural Gallery Weekend Los Angeles + Felix Art Fair 2021

From 28 July to 1 August, more than 80 Los Angeles galleries united—under the organizing entity Gallery Platform LA—for an inaugural weekend of events (arranged by neighborhood) that aimed to make the city’s art scene more accessible. Coinciding with the milestone event, Felix Art Fair (representing 29 galleries) returned to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for its third iteration. The pioneering fair once again allowed guests to find works by emerging artists tucked inside hotel rooms and hung in unexpected areas, often lending fresh context. Read more about these events and see plenty of highlight imagery at Hyperallergic.

Image of Nevine Mahmoud at M + B, by Samanta Helou Hernandez for Hyperallergic