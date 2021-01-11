The Mission to Spotlight Women Artists During the Renaissance Era

Since its inception in 2009, Advancing Women Artists (AWA) has identified 2,000+ works by women artists tucked away in Italy’s museums, churches and beyond. The non-profit also funded the restoration of 70 more pieces spanning the 16th and 17th centuries. All of this encompasses their mission: to fight for equitable representation in museums and scholarly art discussions. Their mission also occurs in the public sphere as well, since most of these women have been stripped from conversations about art in the Renaissance Era. “Women didn’t have citizenship. They couldn’t produce art as a profession. They couldn’t issue invoices. They couldn’t study anatomy,” Linda Falcone, AWA’s director, tells NPR. Working to restore the physical paintings also fulfills a personal quest for better representation—and retroactive recognition of so many women artists. “Art is a living entity and a piece of art has its life. You know, it gets hurt. It gets damaged. It it needs renewal. It needs to be talked about and paid attention to, et cetera,” Falcone continues. Read more at NPR.

Image courtesy of Rabatti & Domingie Firenze / AWA