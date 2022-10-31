The Scramble to Purchase Items From Joan Didion’s Estate

Upstate New York’s Stair Galleries has been inundated with inquiries about items from Joan Didion’s upcoming estate auction. “An American Icon: Property From the Collection of Joan Didion” will include furniture, home decor, books, artwork, journals, portraits and all kinds of ephemera from the various Californian homes and Upper East Side apartment she shared with her husband, John Gregory Dunne. The most affordable lots will start at $100, while the most expensive is expected to be a Richard Diebenkorn lithograph, estimated to sell for around $70,000. Lisa Thomas, director of Stair Galleries’ fine arts department says, “Everything in the sale helps to paint the picture of how she lived in her private space.” The auction catalogue was released today, in accordance with an exhibition running from 31 October to 15 November—though the auction itself will take place in Hudson, NY on 4 November. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Sacramento Historical Society, as well as Parkinson’s research and patient care at Columbia University. Read more at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of Stair Galleries