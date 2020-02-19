The Weeknd: After Hours

The Weeknd’s new six-minute single, “After Hours,” the title track off his forthcoming album, combines three separate acts: an ambient beginning reminiscent of the artist’s earlier works; a strobing, ballad-blending middle that references sub-genre singles by producers like Attlas and Lane 8; and an ending that interpolates Gesaffelstein’s “Opr.” Roaring synths carry the track to its peak—a moment that marks The Weeknd’s strongest vocal delivery, two tender lines sung over harp-like twinkles: “Cause this house is not a home / Without my baby.” After Hours is due out 20 March.