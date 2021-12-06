Three Outstanding Gallery Installations at NADA Miami 2021

Scroll down to see more content

Within the walls of Miami‘s Ice Palace Studios, the non-profit arts organization New Art Dealers Alliance hosted the 19th edition of their acclaimed art fair, NADA Miami 2021, this year. Every Miami Art Week, NADA acts as a must-visit destination for inspiration and discovery—pairing curious audiences with thought-provoking art. This year proved no different. Though highlights were plentiful, the artwork we saw at the three galleries below continues to intrigue, perplex and delight—long after the fair has come to its conclusion.

Miguel Angel Payano Jr at Charles Moffett

Whether painted or sculptural, the work of Afro-Caribbean American artist Miguel Angel Payano Jr popped off the walls of New York-based gallery Charles Moffett‘s booth. Payano Jr has lived and worked in Beijing for nearly 20 years. His surrealist work delves into the formation of identity when living between and across cultures.

Xenia Bond, Ryan Cullen and Masamitsu Shigeta at Situations

An electric dialogue passed between the works presented by Situations, another NYC-based gallery. From the enchanting sensibilities of the “anti-pastoral” painter Masamitsu Shigeta to the salvaged, contemplative assemblages of familiar items by Xenia Bond and the psychological and conceptual works by Ryan Cullen, a discourse between the ordinary and extraordinary took place.

Dale Lewis at Edel Assanti

A rumination on cruising, isolation and the queer community, fine artist Dale Lewis‘ exhibit through London’s Edel Assanti gallery, aptly entitled Season’s Meatings, stunned with its aesthetic complexity and riveting conceptual exploration. This four-part, large-scale and semi-biographic series charts the seasons and chance erotic encounters within.

Hero image by Adam Reich for Charles Moffett Gallery