Tom Sachs’ Film “How to Learn How to Surf”

After screening at theaters and museums last year, Tom Sachs’ 30-minute film How to Learn How to Surf premieres online today. The American artist ventured to Bali with his team with the mission to become “OK surfers,” and documented the process. Based around 10 bullet points, the surfing essentials (according to the Sachs team) are explored: from “Be afraid, be sort of afraid,” to “Fail with joy,” and “Persistence.” As expected from the contemporary artist, the resulting film—directed by Van Neistat—is part art piece and part documentary; altogether odd, earnest and endearing. Watch it on Vimeo now.

