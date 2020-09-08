Wired’s Guide to Surviving a Volcanic Eruption

Using the eruption of Mount Vesuvius and its impact upon Pompeii as an example, Wired writer Cody Cassidy (author of Who Ate The First Oyster?) delves into the factual ways people survived the perils of magma, raining ash and explosive gas. With the help of Pier Paolo Petrone (forensic anthropologist at the University of Naples) and James Moore (volcanologist and scientist emeritus at the US Geological Survey), Cassidy exposes misconceptions (that heading into the water may help, or that lava travels quickly) and affirms that those who take immediate action survive. In fact, Petrone states, “Probably only those who managed to understand from the beginning the gravity of the situation escaped in time.” Read the details at Wired.

Image via Pixabay