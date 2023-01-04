Will Epstein: Oyster Bay

From composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Will Epstein, the hypnotic track “Oyster Bay” shimmers like a cityscape under the blanket of night. It’s a moody, magical glimpse at his forthcoming album, Wendy (out 3 February). Dave Harrington (co-founder of the electronic duo Darkside, and a frequent Epstein collaborator) contributes Bansuri guitar to the sonic palate, which includes a charismatic baseline, keyboards, body percussion and soprano saxophone. David Schulze directed the dreamlike official video.