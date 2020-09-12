Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Slow Factory’s Open Education Fall Calendar

Founded in 2012 by Céline Semaan, Slow Factory continues its quest to increase “sustainability literacy” in fashion and all that it entails. Once such endeavor is through free, open education—and they have just announced their upcoming class calendar. With courses including Cultural Appropriation and North Indigenous Peoples, Deconstructing Greenwashing Myths, Waste-Led Design and more, registration is free. All classes are for and by “Black, Brown, Indigenous and minority ethnic scholars, thinkers and educators” and Slow Factory is also accepting funding from brands—encouraging them to repurpose their marketing budgets in order to make tangible change. Find out more at Slow Factory.

Image courtesy of Slow Factory

Wired’s Guide to Surviving a Volcanic Eruption

Using the eruption of Mount Vesuvius and its impact upon Pompeii as an example, Wired writer Cody Cassidy (author of Who Ate The First Oyster?) delves into the factual ways people survived the perils of magma, raining ash and explosive gas. With the help of Pier Paolo Petrone (forensic anthropologist at the University of Naples) and James Moore (volcanologist and scientist emeritus at the US Geological Survey), Cassidy exposes misconceptions (that heading into the water may help, or that lava travels quickly) and affirms that those who take immediate action survive. In fact, Petrone states, “Probably only those who managed to understand from the beginning the gravity of the situation escaped in time.” Read the details at Wired.

Image via Pixabay

Canyon’s Bike Pedal-Powered Electric Car Prototype

German bike brand Canyon recently unveiled a concept for an electric vehicle that bridges the gap between sedan and six-speed bicycle. The bike pedal-powered EV could reach a top speed of 37mph, maneuver between cars and last for nearly 100 miles on a single charge. There’s room for one—the pilot—but a storage section has enough space for a sizable grocery run. This is still a prototype and Canyon remains open to tweaking their design, which enhances a traditional bicycle’s abilities. Beyond the storage component, a rain-proof glass roof protects the rider and can be opened like a convertible hatch when it’s no longer needed. Read more at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Canyon

Cannabis Beverage Brand Introduces Rolling Paper Straws

Recently launched Canadian brand Truss Beverages (a collaborative venture from HEXO and Molson Coors) produces a range of THC-infused drinks, along with an apt and playful accompaniment: a pack of rollable paper straws. Taking notes from traditional joint-toking, but tweaking the ritual for contemporary cannabis consumption, each pack opens up to reveal “a dowel for straw-rolling” and instructions. The straws are made from coated polyart paper and feature a food-safe adhesive strip. The brand sells several different beverages, each with a different flavor and potency. Read more at Dieline.

Image courtesy of Truss

