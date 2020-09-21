Bipartisan civic engagement organization Work the Polls encourages all who can to apply to be a poll worker for the 2020 election. Poll workers are typically older (60+ on average, according to the org’s data) and polling locations close if they’re not properly staffed. Given the ongoing pandemic, at-risk individuals are not applying in the same numbers as previous years and places are more likely to shutter with under 50 days until 3 November. Working the polls is a paid position and it gives you an opportunity to oversee a fair and fluid election. Of note, polling places are required to be staffed by members of both major parties to ensure balance and deter lobbying on behalf of a candidate or single issue. Read more at Work the Polls.

Image courtesy of Work the Polls