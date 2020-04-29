YouTube + Tribeca Enterprises Partner on We Are One: A Global Film Festival

Starting 29 May, YouTube will host a 10-day digital film festival, in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises (the organization behind NYC’s Tribeca Film Festival), that will feature programming by 20 of the world’s most influential festivals—Berlin, Sundance, Cannes, Toronto, Venice, New York, BFI London and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival included. Although these at-home screenings will be free, organizers hope that viewers will donate to their intended charity, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. This news comes as the Tribeca Film Festival moves its annual awards ceremony to Instagram on 29 April. And, the industry news that the Academy will consider streaming-only films for Oscars 2021. Read more about We Are One’s partners at Tech Crunch.

