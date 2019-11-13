A Custom 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 Made for Off-Roading

Created at Wisconsin-based custom Porsche build shop, Kelly-Moss, this 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 is like no other. Built as an off-road vehicle, it features MOMO rims and fat, rugged tires that are made for going off piste. Along with “custom-made aluminum bodywork, Eibach springs, Brembo brakes, and LED light bars,” the car also features sport racing seats, steering wheel and pedals. Despite having just been unveiled at SEMA 2020 in Vegas, it’s already been purchased. See more at Cool Material.

Via coolmaterial.com Posted on