Singer’s Custom Porsche 911 Safari, The ACS

California-based Singer Vehicle Design’s all-new restoration, The ACS (aka All-Terrain Competition Study), reimagines a 911 Safari Porsche building atop the 1990 964 with retro-future lines and proportions. A carbon fiber body and aluminum protective panels house a twin-turbo, air-cooled, 3.6-liter flat-six equipped with just under 450 horsepower. Also included are a long-range fuel tank and two full-size sets of spare tires and wheels, at the request of the anonymous client who commissioned the project. Said client purchased two models—one red and one white—and plans to test their limits on dirt and asphalt courses. Singer states that the owner plans to offer the same blueprint for other buyers seeking their own edition, but it’ll come with a price tag of well over $1 million. Read and see more at The Drive.

Image courtesy of Singer Vehicle Design