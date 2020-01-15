Airbus’ “Flying Whale” Beluga XL Aircraft Enters Service

With a bulbous nose, the Airbus Beluga XL aircraft delightfully resembles the underwater mammal it was named for. Referred to as the “flying whale,” the plane’s whimsical design was selected through a poll of roughly 20,000 Airbus staff members (it garnered 40% of the vote). One of the biggest planes to the take to the sky, this super-transporter cargo vessel will fly aircraft components between production sites and assembly lines in Europe and China. Its highly anticipated inaugural flight was on 9 January. Read more at CNN.

