Black Architects’ History of “Immeasurable Impact” on New Orleans

“Before the Civil War,” Architectural Digest reports, “New Orleans had the largest group of free people of color in the United States.” Though they have largely been omitted from history books, this persevering, prosperous group of citizens contributed substantially to the architectural development and present-day identity of the city—influencing stucco Creole cottages and larger town houses, which are still visible. Today, the Free People of Color Museum chronicles stories like these, as told by descendants of those that shaped the city’s history. Read more about the the prominent Black architects and their contributions at Architectural Digest.

Image courtesy of Andrew LaMar Hopkins