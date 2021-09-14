Didformat Studio’s Valley Residential Bridge Concept

Envisioned by architect Amirhossein Nourbakhsh, founder of Didformat Studio, the Valley Residential Bridge concept runs upward along the chasm of a cliff face in British Columbia. Three segments compose Nourbakhsh’s structure, which intends to impart the least amount of damage to the surrounding nature: a top level that crosses the ravine, a secondary tier that offers a scenic overlook of the waters below and a final residential structure built of levels that work with the curves of the rocks. Underneath, Nourbakhsh incorporates space for boats to pass through. See more conceptual imagery at designboom.

Image courtesy of Amirhossein Nourbakhsh