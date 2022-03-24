DIFFA by Design 2022: The Astral Bar by Jeffrey Beers International and Maya Romanoff

Scroll down to see more content

DIFFA by Design, a three-day showcase of some of the design world’s finest, represents more than any standard industry exhibition. This marquee event, presented by Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) raises funds for AIDS awareness, treatment development and advocacy for impacted individuals. Of all the imaginative booths on site this year, The Astral Bar offers one particularly intriguing combination of design elements—which happen to cast attendees into the cosmos for their drink of choice.

Developed by awarding-winning architecture and design studio Jeffrey Beers International, and featuring their “Ajiro Burst of Happiness” wallcoverings in Tailored Blue, developed with co-presenter Maya Romanoff, the Astral Bar pairs geometric patterns with celestial forms to invoke tantalizing futurism. Each further attribute contributes to the profoundly enticing space. The expressive angles of the AKDO floor tiling, drawn from the brand’s Next Collection, evoke Kubrickian Terrazzo. The architectural VERTEX by Karim Rashid chair set melds conceptual splendor with structural impact. The custom bar mimics the texture of moon rocks. And, the molten glass components of Lasvit‘s mesmerizing Herbarium chandelier anchor the entire atmospheric space in the organic.

DIFFA by Design by runs 24-26 March within NYC’s Center 415. To attend, DIFFA suggests a $20 donation at the door.

Image courtesy of Jeffrey Beers International