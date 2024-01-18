Read Design Discovering Istanbul’s Sanayi313 Architect Enis Karavil speaks about the ideas behind his design studio, concept store and restaurant Paolo Ferrarini Courtesy of Sanayi313

Istanbul’s identity is derived from the coexistence of contrasts. Luxury and simplicity, craftsmanship and industry, sophistication and roughness; these alternate constantly. Such a mix defines Sanayi313, a concept store that combines contemporary design and vintage pieces, industrial architecture and food culture, visionary creativity and preservation of tradition. An architecture studio, store and restaurant inhabit this unique space, all distinguished by an industrial aesthetic woven with natural elements.

HyperFocal: 0

Sanayi313—which is the Turkish word for industry, followed up the street number of the venue—was co-founded in 2014 by two brothers, architect Enis Karavil and entrepreneur Amir Karavil. Enis lived in London for many years, but when he decided to return to his hometown, he wanted a place that could express his vision. The location plays a crucial role in understanding the project. The Maslak district, a very central area not far from the shopping streets, is characterized by dozens of car repair shops. From here, visitors can see the skyscrapers of the nearby business district while immersed in a maze of streets filled with warehouses—a view reminiscent of New York’s Meatpacking District in the 1990s or London’s South Bank in the early 2000s.

“When I moved back to Istanbul, I had a hard time explaining myself to my clients because what we do is not something you can easily explain,” Enis tells COOL HUNTING. “I wanted a space to create a world that could explain me. I came to this area and I met with a few artists. I liked their spaces a lot, and then I found this place. I took it the moment I saw it and thought this was where I could make my dreams come true. But everybody was making fun of me because they insisted there’s no luxury there, and that no one who can afford my accessories or food would come.”

Courtesy of Sanayi313

The gamble proved successful and today Sanayi313 stands as a symbol of the neighborhood’s rebirth. But the beginnings were challenging. “When I decided to move forward,” Enis continues, “I thought design is not enough; the experience should cover all six senses. We want to explain ourselves with different disciplines: food, aroma and design. When clients come here to have lunch, we have a shop; they see it and get it. The shop is a way to show who we are, what we like, what kind of accessories we can have.”

Courtesy of Sanayi313

Besides vintage pieces such as clocks, stationery and desk items, you can find Sanayi313’s own items. Their range includes leather cases, high-quality notebooks and unusual accessories like flycatchers. Enis explains this approach, “While building our object selection, I thought some pieces were missing, so I wanted to produce them. And we have a little leather collection that I thought more people could afford. It’s vital to reach different crowds that can afford different things.”

Courtesy of Sanayi313

In addition to designing private homes, shops and public spaces with their architectural practice, Enis and his staff produce a furniture line that includes tables and more, often made to measure or adapted according to customer requirements. New objects exist alongside historical pieces from all over the world.

Courtesy of Sanayi313

Their signature line is, unsurprisingly, made in Turkey. “For furniture, we have our own workshop in Turkey, and everything is handmade,” Enis says. “One of my goals is to show the rest of the world how good our manufacturing is the skills, and how many different types of woodworking and upholstery we have. I’m trying to show the rest of the world that we have authentic original designs, designers and workshops.”

Courtesy of Sanayi313

Enis succeeds in providing the unexpected. “People come here, and they just think it’s a restaurant,” he says. “They get in, and they’re in shock. I like that moment when the wow factor is kicking in. I really enjoy creating contrast. Here, there’s an industrial and luxury zone; there’s black and white, antiques and new things. That contrast creates design.”

Courtesy of Sanayi313

Sanayi313 also publishes a magazine entitled Paper. The magazine’s paper is of very high quality, and the articles include city profiles, photo reports, interviews with architects and designers, exhibition reviews and even recipes. It’s a curatorial project, as Enis underscores, “The magazine is a way of reaching people. We started to sell in London and the United States. It’s an opportunity to let people know my company and design philosophy—because you can’t send leather goods to everyone, and not everyone can buy them.”

Courtesy of Sanayi313

There’s no denying that the concept shop’s 2014 arrival has benefited the entire neighborhood. Even today, machine shops are the most visible presence on these streets, but in addition to Sanayi313, creative spaces such as the PG Art Gallery have proliferated. During our tour of the area, we took part in the opening of an exhibition and admired works by Cansu Sönmez and Derya Geylani Vuruşan. The participants’ energy was truly contagious, and the vibe—much like at Sanayi313—was that of a promising future.