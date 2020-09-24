Etsy’s Design Award Finalists

100 sellers were selected for Etsy’s annual Design Awards, an index of independent creativity with a $5,000 cash prize. Spanning jewelry, apparel, furniture, art, toys, wedding decorations, vintage items and beyond, it’s a comprehensive initiative meant not only to support these sellers (who are often small operations or solo efforts) but also to celebrate them. This year’s judges include Drew Barrymore and Dayna Isom Johnson, but a People’s Choice Award will run through 7 October, which allows buyers to vote for their favorite shop. The shop with the most votes wins the aforementioned grand prize. Read more about the finalists at Etsy.

Image courtesy of DemiMacrameDesigns