Hardcover Tome “XXX-Y 30 Years of Fuorisalone” Honors The Iconic Milan Design Week Event Series

During Milan Design Week much of the city comes to life through unexpected, astounding activations by some of the world’s most acclaimed international furniture and furnishing designers and brands. This facet of the week-long showcase is known as Fuorisalone and its ability to surprise and delight is unmatched. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the citywide celebration of design Italian design magazine Interni and publisher Electa have assembled XXX-Y 30 Years of Fuorisalone, a staggering tome that fills 512 pages with more than 1,100 images covering 2,500 artists and projects. More than a collection of highlights, it’s a celebration of this unique constellation of events joining together to express the depth of meaning of design in Milan.

“Milan Design Week has two souls, namely Salone del Mobile, which is held at the fair, and Fuorisalone, or the events in the city,” says Paolo Ferrarini, the author of the book’s essay on the aesthetics of Fuorisalone, a longtime COOL HUNTING contributor and our European editor. Leading design voices like Li Edelkoort, Deyan Sudjic and more contribute to the pages as well. “Interni was the first magazine to create a guide for all those visiting the world’s most influential design week. For this reason, it is considered the actual creator of the Fuorisalone we all know, love and enjoy. This book, therefore, celebrates more than 30 years of Fuorisalone from Interni’s vast archives and activities. The volume also represents a fundamental tool for designers, students and scholars who want to understand international design’s evolution over the past three decades.”

Ferrarini’s perspective is a uniquely valuable one. “I have been attending Milan Design Week for over 20 years, curating exhibitions, organizing events for associations and design companie, and reporting for COOL HUNTING,” he says. “I have also been writing for Interni for several years. When the idea for the book was born, Interni asked me to write about the evolution of installations and events over 30 years of Fuorisalone. It was beautiful to look back over decades of Milan’s history and international design between personal memories and amazing discoveries.” His insight, along with the impressive illustrations and photos, present a picture of Fuorisalone that’s both encyclopedic, informative and empowering.

Images by Josh Rubin