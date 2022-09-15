Hotel Hubertus’ “Hub of Huts” Wellness Area Resembles an Upside-Down Alpine Village

Network of Architecture’s wellness-focused addition to Hotel Hubertus—an Italian alpine haven with stunning panoramic views—looks much like a gravity-defying, upside-down village. Referencing reflections in water, nodding toward classic alpine architecture and supported by angled tree-like columns, the calming complex is known as the Hub of Huts. On the upward-facing side, the refuge incorporates two pools with a changing room and showers. In the inverted section, there’s a third outdoor pool along with two saunas and a foyer. Read more about the architectural wonder—and see several more stunning images—at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Alex Filz