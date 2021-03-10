Klein Dytham Architecture’s Japanese Forest “PokoPoko” Clubhouse

75 minutes from the center of Tokyo by bullet train, into the forests of Japan’s Nasu Highlands, sits the Klein Dytham Architecture-designed PokoPoko clubhouse and family activity center for the Risonare Hotel. The structure rises from its verdant surroundings like three conjoined, coned fairytale cottages. The conical construction, crafted from local pine, serves several purposes, like venting a wood-log oven where guests can make pizzas with ingredients plucked from nearby fields and providing a skylight within a rope-based climbing tower for kids. Learn more about how function informed the whimsical formation at designboom.

Image courtesy of Mark Dytham