Maharishi Vastu Architecture Prioritizes Residents’ Health

After studying Maharishi Vastu architecture (MVA) for 40 years, Jon Lipman and a team of researchers found that the style can “boost residents’ mental health, improve their sleep, and lower their stress.” MVA’s principles include everything from orientation (in order to fully harness the sun’s energy) to specific proportions and placement of rooms, as well as the use of non-toxic materials in order to generate cosmic harmony. Despite these guiding factors, the houses can look very different. Lipman’s paper suggests “using architectural design as preventive medicine and in public health,” in order to create healthier homes (and offices) and, in turn, neighborhoods and cities. Read more at INVERSE.

Image courtesy of maharishivastu.org