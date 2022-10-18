Muuwspace’s Customizable Prefab Workspace for Backyards

Estonia-based design firm Muuwspace has unveiled a hexagonal, modular structure that can fit in backyards or gardens and be used as an office, workshop, studio or a meditation and relaxation room. Named Muuw, the prefabricated room arrives in parts—which include three glass walls—that can be assembled in under two days. It’s composed of durable galvanized steel and comes insulated for year-round use in all climates (though also incorporates a floor heating system). All other materials and colors are customizable. Altogether, it offers 8.9 square meters of interior space. Read more at designboom.

Image courtesy of Muuwspace