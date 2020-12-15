Nendo Designs a Smartphone that Folds Down to the Size of a Credit Card

With the Slide-Phone concept, Japanese design studio Nendo proposes a smart device that can fold down “like an inch-worn” to the size of a credit card (or 54 by 86 millimeters). Users slide the device’s OLED screen upward to reveal more functionality below—ultimately revealing the complete, seven-inch touchscreen. From its camera to its gaming capabilities, no modern convenience is lost. Though, the design inspiration certainly turns away from the digital world: as Dezeen explains, “Nendo wanted the phone to feel like a book or notepad, with the action of retracting and extending the screen being like ‘flipping the page.'” Read more there.

Image courtesy of Nendo