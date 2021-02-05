Palm Springs Modernism Week’s Virtual Programming for 2021

Palm Springs Modernism Week celebrates the mid-century architecture and design of the Californian oasis every February. For 2021, the desert town has planned two experiences: an online iteration running now through 28 February and an in-person series from 8-18 April. Currently underway, the virtual program includes “driving tours,” documentary screenings and exclusive virtual home tours. Tickets start at $10. Last February was the biggest Modernism Week to date, and in the time since, the team behind the cultural festival began to accumulate a library of content for the event (and for the archives of institution itself). Read more at The Spaces.

Image by Lance Gerber courtesy of TTK Represents