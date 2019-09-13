Legendary Art Director Peter Saville Designs the New PornHub Award

PornHub has revealed their new award, created by legendary English art director and designer Peter Saville. Eschewing the cliche and crass, the bright orange trophy is based on the molecular structure of sex hormones—resulting in an abstract and appealing shape. Saville tells Ad Age, “My intention was to maintain a degree of ambiguity in the final form the award took, with respect to the sexual spectrum so impressively encompassed by the award category line-up.” The designer is not only known as the founder of Factory Records, but also the creator of iconic album covers like Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures. Read more at Ad Age.

