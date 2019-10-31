Philippe Starck + Duravit’s SensoWash i Smart Toilet

Scroll down to see more content

Do not let the minimal, masterful Philippe Starck design fool you. Duravit’s new SensoWash i smart-toilet marks the brand’s entry into the “washlet” category and with that comes advanced hygienic functionality. From the integrated, water-saving siphonic flush to the oscillating comfortwash feature, the SensoWash i competes with many of the most popular international models already out there. But, with their intuitive accompanying app, which allows users to build their own profile, the brand brings new technology to shower-toilets.

Duravit will launch a Plus and Lite version, with the more premium iteration including an automatic odor extraction tool and a sensor that leads to an automatic opening and closing of the lid. Both models incorporate energy-saving and water-efficiency functions, as well as adjustable temperatures, intensities and positions for sprays and nozzles. Perhaps most important of all, however, Duravit has baked an antibacterial HygieneGlaze2.0 coating directly into the ceramic components; it kills 99.99% of germs. All of that in a sleek, Starck-designed form.

Images courtesy of Duravit