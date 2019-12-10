Rolls-Royce + Mickalene Thomas’ Phantom on Auction to Support (RED)

Scroll down to see more content

Set to fetch an estimated $600-800k, this one-of-a-kind 2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom is up for auction now through 13 December, with 100% of proceeds going to (RED), the longstanding non-profit working to end AIDS in Africa. Rolls-Royce brings to life a concept they teased at Sotheby’s earlier this year to celebrate their 115th anniversary, but the successful bidder on this model (with its candy red paint and glistening crystal top coat) will have the opportunity to collaborate with artist Mickalene Thomas on a custom artwork and accompanying wrap of the vehicle.

Her work is tender and textured, purposeful and powerful. “To be able to share my creative vision in a way that impacts such a noble cause feels powerful and inspiring to me and I am sure to the ultimate winning bidder, who is coming together with these amazing organizations to change the world,” Thomas says.

This limited edition auction item, which debuted during this year’s Miami Art Week, is available to bid on now through 13 December at noon EST. The starting bid sits at $450,000.

Lead image by Josh Rubin