Savannah Walker’s “Six Feet Apart Please” Project

Helmed by NYC-based visual designer Savannah Walker but powered by submissions from friends and strangers, Six Feet Apart Please is an open-source archive of signage and stickers from around the city that helps people to abide by social distancing guidelines. From very formal to humorous, clever and cute, the various entries show the ways designers have translated the simple but crucial message. Documenting her own and then compiling other people’s submissions became a “quarantine obsession,” Walker tells It’s Nice That’s Ayla Angelos. “On a deeper note, someday they’ll disappear and I think we’re all excited for when we can close this six-foot gap,” she says. “To hug, hold, and even just stand near each other again. Six Feet Apart Please will become a digital time-capsule to remember how far away we felt for a year in our lives, and the design that helped us navigate all that space.” See more at It’s Nice That and Six Feet Apart Please—where you’ll find the full collection and can submit your own.

Six Feet Apart Please “Spirit Halloween” image courtesy Savannah Walker