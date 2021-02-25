Serapian + Azucena Refresh Luigi Caccia Dominioni’s Catilina Chair

Scroll down to see more content

Acclaimed architect and designer Luigi Caccia Dominioni, one of three co-founders of Italian design brand Azucena, first presented his Catilina chairs during the 1953 XI Trienalle in Milano. The rounded simplicity and luxuriant composition of these chairs fast-tracked them into the echelons of design iconography; they become representative of modern Italian elegance. To reimagine these classic pieces, Azucena looked to fellow Milan-based maison Serapian, luxury leather purveyors since 1928.

Artisans from Serapian’s Bespoke Atelier, helmed by third-generation family member Giovanni Nodari Serapian, looked to the brand’s “Mosaico” style for the chic circular cushion’s sides. This geometric pattern, drawn from Serapian’s extensive heritage, is composed of braided Napa leather stripes and entirely made by hand. Informed color decisions include classic black and white; bronze; navy; and a combination of black, fuchsia and mint.

Altogether, new dimension arises from the historic gestures and complementary geometries; new life from the brighter colors, too. The capsule collection will official be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week— at the Villa Mozart, where Serapian is headquartered.

Images courtesy of Azucena