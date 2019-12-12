Tabasco’s New 3D-Printed Neighborhood

Helmed by housing non-profit New Story (in partnership with Icon and Échale), the city of Tabasco’s 3D-printed neighborhood has received its first two homes. Using a 33-foot Icon Vulcan II printer, New Story built the pair of 500-square-foot, single-story cement houses in significantly less time and for less money than traditional homes. The walls went up in 24 hours and then human workers added the windows, roofs, and furniture. Once finished, this neighborhood will have 50 homes—each with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, and bathroom. The other 48 families, who will live there at a rate of $20 a month, will begin moving into their new homes in 2020. Read more at designboom.

Via designboom.com Posted on