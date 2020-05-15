The Four-Day Online Architecture & Design Film Festival

Scroll down to see more content

Running from 17 to 20 May, the second edition of the Architecture & Design Film Festival (ADFF) presents four feature productions. Each screening will be preceded by live introductions from special guests and succeeded by Q+As with the director, two cherished components of the film festival that would have taken place had this commenced in person. Admission is $2 per film—with screenings at 8PM EST and 8PM PST.

The festival begins with Gray Matters, a documentary on the life of Eileen Gray, a pioneer of Ireland’s Modern Movement. Gray, an architect and furniture designer, worked alongside Adrienne Gorska and Le Corbusier and popularized lacquered works. In fact, her 1919 piece, the “Dragons” armchair, sold for just under €22 million in 2009. ADFF founder Kyle Bergman will introduce the film and director Marco Orsini will field questions afterward.

The following evenings (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday respectively) will feature Lene Borch Hansen’s The Man & The Architect – Jørn Utzon (a film about the world-renowned architect’s personal life), directors Elizabeth Federici and Laura Harrison’s Space Land Time: Underground Adventures with Ant Farm (an in-depth look at the avant-garde design firm), and GOFF (a profile of Frank Lloyd Wright associate Bruce Goff) by Britni Harris.

Throughout the festival, Michael Sorkin and Bill Menking will make appearances, as well. ADFF’s second iteration promises substantial insight from respected, prominent figures from the design and architecture worlds, and plenty to watch and learn.

