Where to Find New York Magazine’s Collaborative “I Voted” Stickers

Officially released in the 26 October issue of New York Magazine (which arrived on newsstands this week), the publication’s artist-produced “I Voted” sticker initiative provides a design-forward version of traditional voter stickers for those posting their ballots by mail. In total, 48 artists offered their own iterations, which range in style and messaging. Powerful contributions from Amy Sherald and Derrick Adams address racial injustice, with Adams’ design focusing on Bayard Rustin—an American civil rights activist who assisted in the organization of the Montgomery Bus Boycotts and the March on Washington. “I’m calling for us to emulate his energy to continue the fight for justice and equality,” Adams tells NYMag. In the magazine, there are four sticker sheets but they are also available for free at hundreds of other locations across the country: Crate and Barrel, CB2 and Warby Parker stores (on 3 November) and at the Brooklyn Museum, the Hammer Museum, MOCADetroit, Politics and Prose, Prairie Lights Books and other musuems and libraries. Find more details at New York Magazine.

Image courtesy of New York Magazine