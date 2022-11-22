How Egg Whites Can Help Clean the Ocean

Researchers at Princeton Engineering have discovered that egg whites can create cheap yet efficient filters, a critical finding that could help clean out the estimated 14 million tons of microplastics in the ocean. The research began when Craig Arnold, a co-author of the study, was eating lunch and realized the structure of his sandwich could be perfect for filtration. Exploring food led Arnold and engineering professors at Princeton University to egg whites, which they converted into a water-filtration system by freeze-drying them and then heating them up to nearly 900 degrees Celsius. This process transforms the texture into a lightweight and porous substance called an aerogel. Not only can this material be used for energy storage and sound and thermal insulation, but it can also filter salt and microplastics from seawater with 98% efficiency. Learn more about this innovative discovery at Modern Farmer.

Image courtesy of Shutterstock