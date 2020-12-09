Burberry + British Fashion Council Will Donate Fabric to Students

Burberry has teamed up with the British Fashion Council for a new initiative called ReBurberry that will provide students with the luxury brand’s unused fabric. Aiming to give the fabric (minus that iconic check pattern) to UK-based students who are most in need of resources, Burberry hopes that their program encourages other fashion houses to do the same. (Alexander McQueen gave several old fabrics to universities earlier this year, too.) “Providing resources for the next generation of diverse voices across the country in a sustainable way will enable them to bring their creativity to life,” the brand’s release reads. Find out more at Dazed Digital.

Image courtesy of Burberry